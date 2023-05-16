19 Wing Comox set to conduct multi-agency training exercise

Air Force Beach will be closed to the public May 17

19 Wing Comox will be conducting a large-scale multi-agency emergency training exercise on May 17.

The exercise will take place in and between several locations, including Air Force Beach, 19 Wing Comox, 19 Wing Fitness Centre, and North Island Hospital.

Before and during the training, members of the public can expect to see smoke and emergency services present on the airfield and Air Force Beach, as well as aircraft wreckage, which will be set up in advance of the simulation.

Further, there will be people acting as casualties in the exercise crash sites. Residents are reminded that these activities are routine military and emergency services training, and there is no need to report them to 19 Wing Comox or local emergency services.

For the safety and security of the public and exercise participants, Air Force Beach will be closed to the public on May 17. All vehicles and pedestrians will be turned away during the exercise.

This large-scale exercise was co-designed with the Comox Valley Emergency Program, which will be coordinating the participation of the following agencies: Courtenay RCMP, Courtenay Fire Rescue, Comox Fire Rescue, North Island 911, Campbell River Fire Dispatch, Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 60, Comox Valley Airport Commission, BC Transit, Comox Valley Hospital, Island Health, Health Emergency Management BC, BC Ambulance Service, St. John Ambulance First Aid, Elevated First Aid and Casualty Simulation, and Disaster First Aid Stations.

There will also be observers from the Regional District of Nanaimo, Powell River Airport, Campbell River Airport, Courtenay Air Park, Union Bay Fire Rescue, and Oyster River Fire Rescue.

Multi-agency training such as this ensures interoperability between the various agencies, a clearer understanding of the different roles and procedures used by others, as well as a chance to learn from each other. All training scenarios have been carefully prepared to ensure realism while maintaining the safety of all involved.



