19 Wing squadron participates in anti-submarine warfare exercise

Capt. Ian Paone
Special to the Record
The long-range patrol fleet demonstrated to its NATO allies it is at the top of its game at the most recent iteration of Exercise Dynamic Manta in Sicily – with a squadron from 19 Wing Comox playing a part.
Seventy personnel and two aircraft deployed to the NATO Forward Operating Base at Stormo 37 Trapani from the end of February to the beginning of March for the annual anti-submarine warfare exercise where it participated with maritime patrol aircraft, maritime helicopters, surface ships and submarines from nine NATO nations, training interoperability with its NATO partners in a complex maritime environment.
The detachment flew 10 missions, contributing 60 flight hours to the exercise and flew against Greek, Italian, Turkish and American submarines across the spectrum of anti-submarine warfare operations from simple tracking of a transiting submarine, air-submarine co-operation, and protecting a high-value unit from multiple opposing submarines.
Exercise Dynamic Manta is an annual NATO exercise conducted in Sicily with the objective of refining inter-operability anti-submarine warfare scenarios between surface vessels, maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) and submarines from participant nations.
NATO Maritime Command takes steps such as this operation to improve the alliance’s maritime situational awareness and competency. Other Canadian participants included HMCS Fredericton and its onboard CH148 Cyclone, callsign Phoenix.
photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter