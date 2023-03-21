19 Wing squadron participates in anti-submarine warfare exercise

Seventy personnel and two aircraft deployed to the NATO Forward Operating Base at Stormo 37 in Italy

Capt. Ian Paone

Special to the Record

The long-range patrol fleet demonstrated to its NATO allies it is at the top of its game at the most recent iteration of Exercise Dynamic Manta in Sicily – with a squadron from 19 Wing Comox playing a part.

Seventy personnel and two aircraft deployed to the NATO Forward Operating Base at Stormo 37 Trapani from the end of February to the beginning of March for the annual anti-submarine warfare exercise where it participated with maritime patrol aircraft, maritime helicopters, surface ships and submarines from nine NATO nations, training interoperability with its NATO partners in a complex maritime environment.

The Canadian detachment consisted of members from Comox from 407 Squadron, 404 LRP&T Squadron, 405 Squadron, 415 LRPFD Squadron, LRPSET and 14 OSS, integrating the entire long-range patrol fleet into a single operational entity.

The detachment flew 10 missions, contributing 60 flight hours to the exercise and flew against Greek, Italian, Turkish and American submarines across the spectrum of anti-submarine warfare operations from simple tracking of a transiting submarine, air-submarine co-operation, and protecting a high-value unit from multiple opposing submarines.

The detachment performed at its peak with NATO Maritime Command commenting that the Canadian crews had the most consistent tracking and the most accurate and aggressive attacks against the opposing submarines.

On the maintenance side, the technicians excelled at keeping the two recently upgraded Block IV aircraft serviceable. Maintainers from three separate squadrons were able to integrate into a single unit and provided a 100 per cent serviceability rate resulting in no mission cancellations due to aircraft issues.

Exercise Dynamic Manta is an annual NATO exercise conducted in Sicily with the objective of refining inter-operability anti-submarine warfare scenarios between surface vessels, maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) and submarines from participant nations.

NATO Maritime Command takes steps such as this operation to improve the alliance’s maritime situational awareness and competency. Other Canadian participants included HMCS Fredericton and its onboard CH148 Cyclone, callsign Phoenix.



