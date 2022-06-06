This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a monkeypox virion, obtained from a sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Massachusetts has reported a rare case of monkeypox in a man who recently had traveled to Canada, and investigators are looking into whether it is connected to recent cases in Europe. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP)

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a monkeypox virion, obtained from a sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Massachusetts has reported a rare case of monkeypox in a man who recently had traveled to Canada, and investigators are looking into whether it is connected to recent cases in Europe. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP)

1st case of monkeypox confirmed in B.C.; risk to public remains low, says BC CDC

This marks the first case of the disease in the province, adding to the 77 confirmed cases across the country

A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Vancouver, the BC Centre for Disease Control confirmed Monday (June 6).

Vancouver Coastal Health is following up on the case, officials said.

This marks the first case of the disease in the province, adding to the 77 confirmed cases across the country, as of June 3.

Monkeypox is a viral disease which includes symptoms such as skin lesions, fever and body aches. It can spread from person to person through contact with sores and multi-touch items like bedding or towels.

More than 700 cases of infection have been found in non-endemic countries since May 2022, with a majority found within Europe.

“Infections caused by a West African clade have also been diagnosed in Canada and the United States,” the BC CDC said. “This clade tends to cause mild disease.”

The risk of monkeypox remains low, according to officials.

People who have been exposed should monitor for symptoms, which can present from five to 21 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, visit a health care professional and limit close contact, including sexual contact with others.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Monkeypox

Previous story
BC Schizophrenia Society hopes to reach thousands touched by serious mental illness
Next story
LGBTQ2+ community of 1 million in Canada continue to face serious obstacles

Just Posted

The Isfeld Ice 2022 rugby team won silver at the BC high school rugby championships in Abbotsford. Pictured, right to left; back row - Mimi Appelbe, Patrick Parisi, Aislyn Seib, Larissa Spain, Shayla Stigant, Emma Grootendorst, Katie Hartig, Ava Perkins, Teresa Pianigiani, Sara Banks, Jessica Postle, Andrew Stigant, Sienna Stigant, Geoff Postle. Front Row-Jolene Murphy, Hanna Langhelt, Annika Newman, Sarah Messsana, Adriana Pastor, Olivia Jean, Ella Trentini, Keira Trevor, Anna Purich, Alex Vinzenz, Ella Wilson
Isfeld Ice win silver at BC High School girls’ rugby championships

Kittens, bunnies, goats, donkeys and more await the families at the Hands-On Farm at Filberg Park in Comox. Photo supplied
Hands On Farm opening for the season at Filberg Park in Comox

Rachel Thornton-Hughes maintains eye contact with her Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever at the Forbidden Plateau club’s obedience trials. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Dog club holds obedience trials in Merville

2,000 golf balls are dropped from a sack at the end of a Courtenay Fire Department ladder truck, for the inaugural Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser in 2021. The Comox Valley Monarch Lions Club and the Rotary Club of the Comox Valley shared the net profits from the event. (screen grab from Facebook video)
Comox Valley Monarch Lions Club golf ball drop fundraiser returns