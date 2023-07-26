Two motorists were transported to hospital after a vehicle crossed the median on the Trans-Canada Highway in Ladysmith on Wednesday, July 26. (Duck Paterson photo)

Two motorists were transported to hospital after a vehicle crossed the median on the Trans-Canada Highway in Ladysmith on Wednesday, July 26. (Duck Paterson photo)

2 air ambulances land on highway after head-on crash in Ladysmith

Two patients taken to hospital, one via air ambulance in afternoon collision

Two air ambulances landed on the highway in Ladysmith this afternoon after two motorists were injured in a head-on crash.

The incident happened near the intersection of First Avenue, Ludlow Road and the Trans-Canada Highway in the early afternoon on Wednesday, July 26.

“There were two vehicles involved; there were some concerns about injuries so B.C. ambulance brought in a couple helicopters as a precaution,” said Ladysmith Fire Rescue chief Chris Geiger.

He said a vehicle heading southbound on the highway crossed over the median into oncoming traffic. Two patients were taken to hospital with unknown injuries, with one transported by helicopter and the other transported via roadways.

Traffic was backed up in the northbound lanes but has since resumed.

