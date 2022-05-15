Two teenage girls are safe after being rescued by Arrowsmith Search and Rescue on a trail near Bowser on May 11, 2022. (ASAR/Facebook photo)

Two teenage girls are safe after being rescued by Arrowsmith Search and Rescue on a trail near Bowser on May 11, 2022. (ASAR/Facebook photo)

2 young hikers found safe by SAR crews after getting lost on Vancouver Island trail

Teens wet and cold, but other otherwise OK

Two teenage girls are safe after being rescued by Arrowsmith Search and Rescue (ASAR) on a trail near Bowser on May 11.

The hikers had a cellphone which was only able to make emergency calls, so they called 911, according to Ken Neden, ASAR manager.

“I think it was just a matter of getting disoriented,” Neden said. “There’s a lot of different trails and they had gotten turned around and just couldn’t find their way out.”

After receiving a call from RCMP, ASAR was able to use a “ping” location from the 911 dispatcher to find the girls within approximately an hour, according to Neden. Search members who live near Bowser arrived in the area near McColl Forest Service Road and Crosley Road in about 15 minutes.

Neden said the hikers did the right thing by not waiting too long to call.

“Sometimes people wait until it gets dark and get a bit panicky, which makes thing a little harder,” he said. “They were wet and cold and a bit nervous and scared, but they were otherwise in good shape.”

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Arrowsmith SAR crews rescue injured hiker along rugged Nile Creek trail

ASAR members use a mapping program on their phones to keep track of their location and any markers placed on the map by the search and rescue management team.

Neden said he recommends hikers use the Adventure Smart website, which allows users to communicate where they plan to go and when they expect to come back.


kevin.forsyth@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HikingSearch and Rescuevancouverisland

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
‘We just don’t have enough workers:’ Restaurants rocked by labour shortage, inflation

Just Posted

Comox Coun./CVRD board member Ken Grant, left, and Trevor Pritoula, CVMHA director and rebranding committee chair, are show the new logo embossed on a puck and hoodie. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Minor Hockey launches new name, logo

A siren bank and strobe lights beside Barber’s Hole on the Puntledge River hydroelectric system. Photo supplied.
BC Hydro to test siren system along Puntledge River

Vancouver Island MusicFest is putting the call out for food vendors for the July 8-10 festival. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Vancouver Island MusicFest putting out the call for food vendors

Ireland was one of 22 countries represented at the 2022 Mini World Cup in Courtenay, May 14-15. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: Courtenay hosts the 2022 Mini World Cup