2022 Comox Valley Year In Review: September

Sproule honoured

Gwyn Sproule became the first woman and sixth person in Cumberland’s history to receive the Freedom of the Village, a time-honoured tradition to acknowledge her many years of service.

At a special council meeting, Mayor Leslie Baird presented the 20-year councillor with a framed photograph that Sproule placed alongside the five previous recipients on the wall in council chambers.

Education agreement

The K’ómoks First Nation and Comox Valley Schools (SD71) signed a five-year Local Education Agreement to support student learning, specifically that of K’ómoks students. The comprehensive document covers everything from parents and busing, to student learning needs and funding for First Nation students.

Speed limits extended

The City of Courtenay elected to extend hours for reduced 30 km/h speeds in school zones to 8 p.m. on school days. The change will benefit children and youth attending after-hours activities at schools, such as playgrounds, sports, events, and organized community groups. Previously, school zone hours were in effect from 8.a.m. to 5 p.m.

Arnott cancels re-election bid

Due to health issues, Comox Mayor Russ Arnott cancelled his campaign for re-election. He had announced his intention to run for a second term in June.

“It was a tough decision but the one I’m dealing with is a lot bigger.”

Nicole Minions was the only one to file papers for the mayoral position. As such, she was acclaimed mayor. She had not intended to run for mayor prior to recent conversations with Arnott.

WeCan Shelter Society

The seventh and eighth shipping container homes for people in need were unveiled Sept. 18 at a celebration at Maple Pool Campground. The homes are an initiative of the WeCan Shelter Society.

Controversial campaign signs

Courtenay council candidate Brennan Day created a couple of campaign signs that called out city council for its approval of two infrastructure projects he labelled as misspent money. Day, whose platform included fiscal responsibility, had signs erected at the 5th Street Bridge and at the start of the 17th Street Corridor Improvement project – the two projects in question. He was asked to remove a City of Courtenay logo he had placed on the signs.

BUSINESS

City donates land

A property on Lake Trail Road donated by the City of Courtenay is supporting efforts of Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North to build affordable housing for families in the Comox Valley. The .11 acre property at 2140 Lake Trail was valued at $259,000 by BC Assessment.

SPORTS

Hayes shows strength

Sean Hayes had a pair of fourth-place results at strongman competitions. The Courtenay man won the deadlift portion of the Shaw Classic in Colorado. He then took part in three days of competition at Canada’s Strongest Man in Quebec City. Hayes had won the title of Western Canada’s Strongest Man earlier in the year.

Raiders’ one-two punch

The Comox Valley Raiders have a one-two punch in quarterback Morgan Crisp and wide receiver Sebastian Lambert. The pair of Grade 12 students at Vanier Secondary are among the best football players in their age group in B.C. Last summer, they both had MVP performances at a provincial showcase game in Langley, winning Super Bowl-style rings.

Strongest woman in B.C.

Tamara Nolan of Comox was crowned B.C.’s Strongest Woman at the amateur strongman provincial championships in Richmond on the Labour Day weekend. The 41-year-old qualified for the national competition in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Eagles win

The host Comox Valley Eagles won the 2022 Westerly Field Hockey Tournament Sept. 10, 11 at the Vanier turf field. Visiting teams included Nanaimo, the Cowichan Cougars, two teams from Victoria and one from Seattle.

Blue jays crowned Masters champs

The Coffee Love Bug Blue Jays won the 2022 Komox Masters baseball championship. They made their way to the final with wins against the A’s and the Red Sox. In the final, they beat the Happy’s Source for Sports Pirates 12-1.

