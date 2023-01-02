2022 Comox Valley Year In Review

Fropm left, Comox Valley Child Development Association executive director, Cindy Xavier, telethon chair Pam Crowe, and CVCDA president Diane Daigle, celebrate another successful telethon. Photo by Terry Farrell Arran Arthur in action at this year’s event in Finland. Photo courtesy Ringette Canada Arran Arthur (33) in action at this year’s event in Finland. Photo courtesy Ringette Canada Starting January, single-residential and duplex households in Courtenay can place waste at the curb for composting, along with weekly yard waste. Former Comox mayor Russ Arnott, right, passed away Nov. 11 after a battle with cancer. He is pictured presenting the Mayor’s Cup trophy to Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells in 2019. Cynthia Lebrun with her mother-in-law, Veronika Tomaszewski. Lebrun’s historical fiction book, Black Sunflowers, which recounts the life of her mother-in-law during her formative years growing up in Ukraine during the Second World War, was one of three winners of the Peterson Literary Fund Emerging Writers Grant. Photo supplied

Telethon time

The Comox Valley Child Development Association Telethon Nov. 6 made $127,580 — the third-highest total ever for the event, which reached its 47th year. A couple of notable donations were a $25,000 cheque from Lacasse Construction, and an anonymous donation of $10,000 in the closing minutes.

Curbside collection on its way

Curbside collection is coming to Courtenay for food waste such as banana peels and stale bread, diverting them from garbage cans and extending the life of the Comox Valley landfill. Starting January, single-residential and duplex households can place waste at the curb for composting, along with weekly yard waste.

Treaty passes milestone

The K’ómoks Nation passed one more milestone towards signing a treaty with B.C. and Canada with a land and cash offer presented to its treaty team Nov. 2. Once negotiations are complete, and the package ratified by all three parties, the treaty will likely come into effect in 2026.

Arnott succumbs to cancer

Former Comox mayor Russ Arnott passed away Nov. 11 after a battle with cancer. Arnott lived in Comox for 26 years where he raised his family and served as a member of council in 2008, and again in 2014. He was elected mayor in 2018, and spent a total of 11 years on council.

Living wage increases

The cost of food and housing has caused a significant increase in B.C.’s living wage, says a report from Living Wage for Families BC. The living wage is the hourly wage needed by two parents working full-time to support a family of four. The rate had been $16.44 but now sits at $20.26 an hour in the Comox Valley, this year’s update report shows.

Slick spotted at shipbreaking site

Union Bay residents are becoming increasingly incensed with the lack of action against Deep Water Recovery, a shipbreaking business that operates on the Baynes Sound shoreline. A video showing what appears to be an oil slick – and confirmed to be so by Fisheries and Oceans Canada — was posted to YouTube. In April, the CVRD filed a notice of civil claim with the Supreme Court of B.C. “seeking assistance from the court to stop shipbreaking operations at 5084 Island Highway.”

ARTS and ENTERTAINMENT:

Author wins award

Courtenay author Cynthia Lebrun’s historical fiction book, Black Sunflowers, which recounts the life of her mother-in-law, Veronika Tomaszewski, during her formative years growing up in Ukraine during the Second World War, was one of three winners of the Peterson Literary Fund Emerging Writers Grant.

SPORTS:

Glacier Kings 2nd in division

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings were tied with the Campbell River Storm for second place in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League North Division with 26 points, one behind the league-leading Oceanside Generals.

Arthur at ringette worlds

Arran Arthur of the Comox Valley joined the team from the Czech Republic for the second time at the World Ringette Championships. The first time was in Burnaby at the 2019 tournament. Espoo, Finland hosted the 2022 championships. Both times, her team won the bronze medal.

BUSINESS:

Farmers’ Market wins award

Comox Valley Farmers’ Market was recognized for initiatives to improve diversity, winning “Best Contribution to Equity, Diversity and Inclusion” among markets in B.C. The award was presented at the BC Farmers’ Market Conference Nov. 3-5 in New Westminster.

Brewery wins awards

Gladstone Brewing Company in Courtenay was named Brewery of the Year at the 2022 BC Beer Awards in Vancouver. It also won four gold medals and one silver for its beers.

Comox ValleyYear in Review