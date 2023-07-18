The Fraser River near Chilliwack, B.C. (Jenna Hauck/Black Press)

The Fraser River near Chilliwack, B.C. (Jenna Hauck/Black Press)

2022 one of the deadliest drowning years in B.C. history

The report shows that 86 people died last year with most drownings occurring in rivers and creeks

A BC Coroners report shows that 2022 was the second deadliest year over the past decade for drowning deaths.

The report states that 86 people died last year, with most drownings occurring in rivers and creeks, followed by lakes and ponds.

The Fraser River had the most deaths at 53, followed by the Thompson River (9) and the Columbia River (8).

Okanagan Lake was the deadliest lake in the province for drownings at 30, followed by Harrison Lake (12) and Shuswap Lake (9).

Of all the deaths over the past 10 years, 78 per cent were male, with those aged 19-29 accounting for 21 per cent of drownings, followed by 50–59-year-olds at 17 per cent.

The most common activities associated with drownings were boating, swimming, and falling into water, with the summer months (June-August) seeing the most fatalities.

Alcohol and drugs were found to be a contributing factor in 38 per cent of deaths, although the report states that there may have been more than one contributing factor.

The deadliest year over the past decade was 2020 with 87 drownings.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC LakesDeathlakesOkanagan

Previous story
Bringing a German twist to the Comox Valley’s culinary scene

Just Posted

The new owners of Comox’s Avenue Bistro, Claudia (left) and Matthias Lingkost, alongside their daughter Larissa, pose behind their bar a week after announcing their new ownership of the restaurant. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record)
Bringing a German twist to the Comox Valley’s culinary scene

Sarah McLachlan at Vancouver Island MusicFest July 14, 2023. Photo by J Kirk Photography
PHOTOS: Vancouver Island Musicfest 2023 in pictures

Face-painting will be available at the annual Courtenay recreation Nickel Carnival. Photo supplied.
Courtenay Recreation Nickel Carnival promises fun for the whole family

Alice Mwangi gives out kits and conducts an education session on Maasai land in Narok County, Kenya. (Photo Courtesy of Alice Mwangi)
Comox Days for Girls second annual Strawberry Tea Social upcoming