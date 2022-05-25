Victoria police arrested three men after pedestrians were bear sprayed from a Mercedes vehicle at 3 a.m. Monday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police arrested three men after pedestrians were bear sprayed from a Mercedes vehicle at 3 a.m. Monday. (Black Press Media file photo)

3 arrested after Victoria pedestrians randomly bear-sprayed from a black Mercedes

Multiple people affected by spray from moving vehicle in 3 a.m. downtown incident

Victoria police are looking for additional information following the arrest of three suspects in a random bear spray assault that affected several downtown pedestrians early Monday morning.

Patrol officers responded to reports that passengers of a black Mercedes car bear-sprayed several pedestrians while driving in the area of Douglas and Yates streets shortly before 3 a.m. May 23. At the scene, officers identified four separate victims of the random attack, two of whom required treatment from paramedics.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: Greater Victoria man faces mischief charges after attempting to fly with hand grenades

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 22

The suspects were located shortly after the incident near the intersection of Government and Fisgard streets. The vehicle’s three male occupants were arrested on suspicion of assault with the bear spray, which was seized. They were brought to VicPD cells and were later released with a court date and conditions.

Officers believe there may be additional victims of this incident or witnesses who have yet to speak with police. Anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam footage, is asked to call the VicPD Report Desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

assaultVicPD

Previous story
Bylaw to clarify issues with communication towers in Comox Valley
Next story
Man sentenced to 4 years after sexually abusing 14-year-old in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Matthijs Bruining, Branch Manager at RBC and Jim Brennan, Executive Director of IWC celebrate the creation of the Workplace Language and Culture Hub, a program that will provide newcomers with training for higher-level workplace language skills, soft skills and knowledge acquisition for the Canadian workplace. Photo supplied
Immigrant Welcome Centre and RBC collaborate to create free English workplace language training hub

Shawn Wood created the Emily Ann Foundation earlier this year, about a decade after he lost his wife Emily to Stage 4 aggressive large-cell lymphoma in January 2012. Photo supplied
Emily Ann Foundation finds success in bottle drive, supports inaugural client

Pictured is some of Daniel Needham’s art, currently on exhibit at Artful : The Gallery in Courtenay. Photo supplied
Courtenay artist lands solo show at local gallery

Lake Park Society is offering canoe tours and more this summer. Photo by Sara Kempner Photography
Free canoe tours at Cumberland Lake Park this spring and summer