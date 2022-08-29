32 bunnies seized from home by BC SPCA

Three bunnies (BC SPCA photo). Two baby bunnies (BC SPCA photo). Caged bunny (BC SPCA photo). White rabbit (BC SPCA photo).

Thirty-two neglected rabbits were rescued from a Vancouver home by the BC Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals after discovery the animals were being bred for profit and living in unsanitary conditions.

“When our officers entered, the rooms smelled strongly of urine and feces,” said spokesperson Eileen Drever.

“The floor, windowsill and bed were soiled and there were cockroaches and other insects crawling around on all the surfaces.”

She explained that the room where the animals were kept was hot and un-ventilated except for a window that had been left open a few inches.

“The room was filthy and the levels of ammonia were high,” said Drever. “Many of the rabbits, who ranged from newborns to adults, had urine-soaked fur.”

Officers found an empty water bowl overturned and there was some hay by a bed, but it was saturated with urine and feces and unsuitable for consumption, BC SPCA said in a news release.

The rabbits were taken into custody and are currently being cared for in SPCA facilities in the Lower Mainland.

This rabbit seizure adds to an already burgeoning bunny population in SPCA shelters.

“We have approximately 140 bunnies in our care right now, nearly twice the number we had at this time last year,” said Drever. “We would love to find homes for these sweet animals.”

She emphasized anyone interested in adopting a rabbit is encouraged to view their profiles on the SPCA website online. Potential adopters can also find information and resources on rabbits’ care and enrichment needs on the SPCA site.

“In addition to adopters, we are in urgent need of foster homes for bunnies.”

