A 4.6-magnitude earthquake was registered off the west coast of Vancouver Island on Dec 6. (Courtesy of Earthquakes Canada)

4.6-magnitude earthquake hits off west coast of Vancouver Island

Tuesday’s event was the third quake off the Island’s coast in last weeks

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake was registered off the west coast of Vancouver Island on Tuesday morning.

The shake occurred just before 5:30 a.m. Its epicentre was located about 183 kilometres west of Port Hardy, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

There was no tsunami expected, Earthquakes Canada said. The monitoring agency added there are no reports of damage, and none would be expected.

Tuesday’s seismic activity marks the third earthquake to hit off the west coast of Vancouver Island in the last two weeks. Residents of Tofino felt a 4.8-magnitude quake that hit about 34 kilometres off the coast on Nov. 25, while a 4.0-magnitude one was registered almost 300 kilometres west of the Island one day earlier.

Dec. 6 was also the day when a 7-magnitude earthquake hit off the Island’s west coast in 1918. That shake awakened people all over Vancouver Island and in the Vancouver area, Earthquakes Canada said. It was felt in northern Washington State and as far east as Kelowna.

READ: UVic monitoring could’ve warned Victoria about Tofino earthquake

 

