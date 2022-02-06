Counter protesters block a convoy of truckers opposed to COVID-19 health measures and vaccinations, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. A group of more than 200 counter protesters on foot and on bikes held up the convoy for nearly an hour before police officers turned the trucks around and sent them on another route. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Counter protesters block a convoy of truckers opposed to COVID-19 health measures and vaccinations, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. A group of more than 200 counter protesters on foot and on bikes held up the convoy for nearly an hour before police officers turned the trucks around and sent them on another route. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

5 arrested at Vancouver trucker convoy, counter-protests as eggs thrown, vehicles kicked

Trucker convoy was part of series of anti-vaccine mandate convoys across Canada

Five people were arrested as the anti-vaccine mandate trucker convoy descended on Vancouver Saturday (Feb. 5) and was met with counter-protesters.

According to Vancouver police, they received “numerous reports of rocks and eggs being thrown, cars being kicked, and nails being strewn on roadways” as the trucker convoy made its way downtown.

“Everyone has the right to peacefully assemble and express their views, and the Vancouver Police Department is committed to providing a safe environment for lawful protest,” said Sgt. Steve Addison. “Today’s protests attracted thousands of people who feel passionately about their causes. While most protesters were peaceful, some had to be arrested for violent behaviour and unlawful conduct.”

Police said the five people who were arrested were all men between the ages of 28 and 57. Vancouver police said their offences ranged from throwing eggs, pushing and kicking vehicles and challenging people to fight.

READ MORE: Counter-protesters disrupt Vancouver convoy route

READ MORE: Ottawa, other cities act to rein in escalating protests against COVID-19 measures

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusVancouverVancouver police

Previous story
1 dead, 2 left with serious injuries after series of avalanches near Pemberton, Whistler
Next story
Workplace vaccine mandates being upheld as challenges largely tossed out, experts say

Just Posted

Tarn Blakely, 16, will be donating her hair to help a couple of worthy causes. Foundations Hair Salon will be doing the cut in late February. Photo supplied
Comox Valley youth getting first haircut at 16 for good causes

The final pour on the 5th Street Bridge project got going on Friday night. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Crews pour final concrete on Courtenay’s 5th Street Bridge Friday night

‘Beach Fire – Point Holmes’ by Laurie Martz is one of the pieces on exhibit at the next Pearl Ellis Gallery show, Feb. 10-March 5. Photo supplied
Members share the spotlight at next Pearl Ellis Gallery exhibit in Comox

An Airbnb map from 2021 shows several properties for rent in Cumberland. Screenshot, Airbnb.ca
Cumberland gathers ideas for short-term rental policy