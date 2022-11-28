BCLC logo

$500,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Comox Valley

$500,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Comox Valley

Someone in who bought a Lotto Max ticket in the Comox Valley for the Nov. 25 draw is feeling ‘Extra’ happy today.

According to BCLC’s official website, Playnow.com, a ticket matching all four Extra numbers was purchased in Comox.

The prize for matching all four numbers in the Extra is $500,000.

The four numbers drawn in Friday’s Extra were 8, 10, 26 and 62.

The main jackpot in Friday’s Lotto Max was carried over, making Tuesday’s draw worth $60 million, as well as six Max Millions prizes.

ALSO: Courtenay home package a grand prize option in Millionaire Lottery

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valleylottery

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. opens doors to more internationally-trained doctors with new changes
Next story
Winter weather expected to strike southwestern B.C. this week

Just Posted

BCLC logo
$500,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Comox Valley

The Teddy Bear Baskets raise funds for local non-profit organizations. Photo supplied
Christmas at Crown Isle returns on Dec. 1

Santa’s Barn at Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens awaits the arrival of the Jolly Old Man himself. Photo submitted
Woodland Gardens’ annual Christmas season festivities kick off Dec. 1

Canada’s Scott Kennedy, left, and El Salvador’s Nelson Bonilla compete for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?

Pop-up banner image