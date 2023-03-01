$55M winning lottery ticket sold on Vancouver Island

First Lotto Max jackpot win of the year for a ticket purchased in B.C.

A jackpot-winning Lotto Max ticket was sold in the Saanich North region. (Black Press Media file photo)

Someone is about to receive a big cheque.

A $55 million jackpot-winning Lotto Max ticket for Tuesday’s draw was sold in the “Saanich North” region of Greater Victoria.

This marks the first Lotto Max jackpot win of the year for a ticket purchased in B.C. It was the only ticket in the Feb. 28 draw to match all seven winning numbers: 1, 3, 8, 24, 35, 42, and 43.

The odds of winning a Lotto Max jackpot are 1 in 33,294,800 per $5 play, according to a release from BCLC. Winners have 52 weeks from the draw date to claim their prize.

Once a winner comes forward, their name and the specific retail location will be released.

BCLC has not responded to a request to clarify which municipality or municipalities “Saanich North” covers.

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

gambling