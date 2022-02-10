58-foot vessel catches fire and sinks between Malcolm Island and Port McNeill

One person aboard was rescued by coast guard’s emergency fast rescue craft

A 58-foot vessel caught fire and sank Thursday morning between Malcolm Island and Port McNeill.

A call for help was received at 8:10 a.m. and the coast guard’s emergency fast rescue craft from Port Hardy was sent out to respond.

One person was on board the 58-foot vessel and they were taken to the Port McNeill hospital by the coast guard after nearby personal vessels helped with the rescue. BC Ferries was also on scene to assist if needed.

The 50-foot vessel sank around 11:26 a.m. and the fire is currently under investigation.

The Coast Guard Environmental Response Team has been called in to deal with the cleanup.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Canadian Coast Guardfire