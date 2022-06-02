6 Duncan area businesses robbed at knifepoint

This picture of the suspect was taken at the Chevron gas station. (RCMP handout)
This picture of the suspect was taken at a local gas station. (RCMP handout)
This picture of the suspect was taken at the Heritage Indian Restaurant. (RCMP handout)
This picture of the suspect was taken at the Shell gas station. (RCMP handout)

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help after six robberies at knifepoint at businesses, mostly gas stations, in the Duncan area in recent days.

“We urge business owners and staff, especially of gas stations, to be vigilant and take extra precautions as the suspect remains at large,” said Cpl. Alex Bérubé, a spokesman for the RCMP.

“Several resources, including the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Street Crime Unit and General Investigation Section and a crime analyst, are taking part in these investigations.”

On May 14 at approximately 8:30 p.m., North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP members responded to a robbery at knifepoint at the Canco gas station in Duncan.

A female suspect entered the store, brandished a kitchen knife and demanded money and cigarettes.

The suspect was described as wearing a dark green jacket, lower face covering, cream camo design pants and dark boots.

On May 15 at approximately 9 p.m., the RCMP responded to an attempted robbery at the Heritage Indian Cuisine restaurant in Duncan.

A female suspect entered the restaurant and produced a knife demanding money from staff.

Staff refused and the suspect left.

She was described as a woman wearing green camo pants, a dark jacket, orange gloves and a black face covering.

About 20 minutes later, the RCMP responded to a robbery at knifepoint at the Shell gas station in Duncan.

A woman entered the gas station and produced a knife, demanding money.

She was described identically to the woman from the restaurant, as a female wearing green camo pants, a dark jacket, orange gloves and a black face covering.

On May 22 at approximately 8:30 p.m., the RCMP responded to a robbery at knifepoint at the 7-Eleven gas station on Government Street in Duncan.

A woman entered the gas station and produced a knife, demanding money.

She was described as a woman wearing green camo pants, a dark jacket, and a black face covering.

On May 29 at midnight, the RCMP responded to a robbery at knifepoint at the 7-Eleven gas station on Government Street in Duncan.

In a now familiar pattern, a woman entered the gas station and produced a knife, demanding money.

She was described as a female wearing green camo pants, a dark jacket, and a black face covering.

On Wednesday, June 1 at approximately 7 a.m., the RCMP responded to a robbery at knifepoint at the Chevron gas station in Duncan.

A woman entered the gas station and produced a knife, demanding money.

She was described as female, approximately 35 years old, five-foot-two to five-foot-three in height wearing a red hooded shirt, black face covering and black pants and boots.

Police are looking to identify the female suspect captured on those surveillance cameras.

Furthermore, investigators are looking for anyone who may have dash cam footage at the intersection of Trunk Road and the Trans-Canada Highway on Wednesday morning between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

If you observe anyone matching the description, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

