People hold banners during a march to remember those who died during the overdose crisis and to call for a safe supply of illicit drugs on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

6 people died per day from B.C.’s toxic drug supply last year

B.C. recorded 2,224 fatalities due to illicit drug overdoses in 2021

An estimated 2,224 British Columbians died from toxic drug poisonings in 2021, marking the worst year in the province’s history in the ongoing overdose crisis.

That’s an average of six deaths per day.

Five years since then provincial health officer Dr. Perry Kendall declared B.C.’s first public health emergency, many of the trends have remained the same: A majority of the deaths (83 per cent) occurred indoors, and 71 per cent of those dying were aged 30 to 59 and predominately men.

No deaths were reported at supervised consumption or drug overdose prevention sites.

Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria continued to see the highest number of illicit drug toxicity deaths, at 524, 281 and 126 fatalities, respectively.

In 2020, when the pandemic first wreaked havoc on the world leading to increased toxicity among street-level drugs, there were 1,767 recorded deaths.

In 2011, when overdose deaths were first recorded, 295 lives were lost.

More to come.

overdose crisis

