6 people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash near Horne Lake

One patient airlifted to hospital in serious condition

An air ambulance like this one transported a patient in serious condition to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 19 north of Horne Lake Road on Oct. 31. (File photo)

Six people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 19 north of Horne Lake Road shortly before 3 p.m. on Oct. 31.

One person was airlifted, in serious condition, while the other five were reported to be in stable condition, according to BC Emergency Health Services.

Four ground ambulances, plus the air ambulance, were dispatched to the scene of the incident in the southbound lane.

Social media posts indicated a sudden incident of hail around the time of the accident.

— NEWS Staff

motor vehicle crashvancouverisland