An air ambulance like this one transported a patient in serious condition to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 19 north of Horne Lake Road on Oct. 31. (File photo)

An air ambulance like this one transported a patient in serious condition to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 19 north of Horne Lake Road on Oct. 31. (File photo)

6 people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash near Horne Lake

One patient airlifted to hospital in serious condition

Six people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 19 north of Horne Lake Road shortly before 3 p.m. on Oct. 31.

One person was airlifted, in serious condition, while the other five were reported to be in stable condition, according to BC Emergency Health Services.

READ MORE: Arrowsmith Search and Rescue manager featured in new book

Four ground ambulances, plus the air ambulance, were dispatched to the scene of the incident in the southbound lane.

Social media posts indicated a sudden incident of hail around the time of the accident.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

motor vehicle crashvancouverisland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shanghai Disney guests kept in closed park for virus testing
Next story
Alleged thief gives up stolen wallet after confrontation at Chilliwack store

Just Posted

A pedestrian carries an umbrella as rain falls in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, October 21, 2022. Another atmospheric river is forecast to bring heavy rain to coastal British Columbia by late Thursday and this one could drench drought-stricken areas that didn’t see a lot of rain when the last storm rolled through. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Buckets of coming rain forecast to help wash away Comox Valley drought

The allium is an example of flowers needing vernalization: a period of exposure to cold, even freezing weather to jump-start the germination process. Photo by Leslie Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: Class is always in session in a garden

The St. Andrew’s Cemetery clean-up is an annual event in preparation for Remembrance Day services. It is a rain-or-shine event. Photo supplied.
St Andrew’s Cemetery fall clean-up takes place Nov. 5

The 2023 Comox Valley Conservation Partnership calendars are now available in locations throughout the Comox Valley.
2023 Comox Valley Conservation Partnership calendars on sale now