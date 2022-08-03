Roy Olson has been reported missing and is thought to be driving this Dodge van. (Submitted photo)

Roy Olson has been reported missing and is thought to be driving this Dodge van. (Submitted photo)

79-year-old man missing after heading up Island on solo camping trip

RCMP asks for help finding senior travelling with his dog in a camper van

A man thought to be headed north from Nanaimo on a camping trip has been reported missing.

According to a press release, Nanaimo RCMP said it seeks the public’s help finding Roy Olson, 79, who hasn’t been seen since July 25. He told his family he would go to Campbell River, followed by Gold River and then to Port Hardy. His family stated he usually goes between four and five days, but has never been gone this long. They are extremely worried for his safety and well-being, the press release said.

He was travelling in a white Dodge camping van with B.C. licence plate MN7 43L. He is travelling with his tan and black Rhodesian Ridgeback dog. He is known to hike along trails with his dog and if possible, avoids crowds and campgrounds, the press release said.

Anyone with information on Olson is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-2345, citing file No. 2022-26644.

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Breaking Newsmissing personNanaimo

 

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for public assistance locating Roy Olson, who has not been seen since July 25. He was thought to be travelling up Island on a camping trip. (Submitted photo)

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for public assistance locating Roy Olson, who has not been seen since July 25. He was thought to be travelling up Island on a camping trip. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
Courtenay mom uses ribbons to honour late son, shed light on mental illness
Next story
VIDEO: Grief and outrage at vigil for Langley shooting victims

Just Posted

Judi Hills tied a ribbon to a tree in the Puntledge Park neighbourhood in memory of her son and of all the people who have struggled in silence. Photo supplied
Courtenay mom uses ribbons to honour late son, shed light on mental illness

Police arrested Lucas Morine on Ryan Road in Courtenay last October for a series of axe attacks on vehicles. He was sentenced in provincial court on Aug. 3. Bev Dempsey-Orr file photo
Axe attacks on vehicles in Courtenay net 22 more months in jail

Portions of the Courtenay Riverway paths will be closed in the coming weeks for needed repairs to the aging pedestrian bridge.
Temporary closures to portions of Courtenay Riverway for repairs

Todd Maliteare, Bruce Cameron and Dr. David Suzuki. (Submitted/file photos)
Off The Page: David Suzuki gets charged up over electric vehicles