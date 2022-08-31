Police arrested a man on Aug. 27 who wasn’t supposed to be in Victoria after he applied for $50,000 in financing at a local car dealership. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police arrested a man on Aug. 27 who wasn’t supposed to be in Victoria after he applied for $50,000 in financing at a local car dealership. (Black Press Media file photo)

85 charges recommended against Island suspect in multiple frauds

Man under numerous court orders arrested after Victoria car dealer gets suspicious

A man accused of prolific fraudulent activities and violating many of his court orders was arrested on Saturday (Aug. 27).

An employee of a car dealership in the 3000-block of Douglas Street called police after becoming suspicious when a customer applied for more than $50,000 in financing with what appeared to be fraudulent materials, Victoria police said. The man fled when officers tried to speak with him but was arrested after a short foot chase.

Police say a search found identity documents belonging to a number of individuals and he was taken to VicPD cells after refusing to identify himself.

After learning the suspect’s identity, police say they discovered numerous warrants for his arrests, issued by four B.C. police departments. He also has 79 court-ordered conditions, mainly related to fraud and identity theft, including being prohibited from possessing identity documents, drugs and alcohol.

He is also required to live in Abbotsford, but police say he was staying in a local hotel and the room had been paid for using a fraudulent credit card.

The man was held in custody and faces 85 total recommended charges including ones for identity theft, procuring and trafficking government documents, fraud over $5,000, obstruction of a police officer and 79 different breaches of various court-ordered conditions.

READ ALSO: One sent to hospital after mobility scooter falls into hole near Langford construction site

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Racialized people had higher mortality rates from COVID-19: Statistics Canada
Next story
For Pakistan flood victims, waters hit swiftly and brutally

Just Posted

Corb Lund, coming off a U.S. tour, an appearance at Grand Ole Opry, and the release of a new album, is coming to Courtenay with a solo acoustic show.
Award-winning country artist Corb Lund coming to Courtenay

A member of the winning team, Boss Hog’s, was busy behind the grill Sunday at the annual Comox Valley Ribfest, which also ran Friday and Saturday at Cumberland Village Park. The Strathcona Sunrise Rotary club hosted the event. Scott Stanfield photos
Boss Hog’s sweeps awards at Comox Valley Ribfest

Jim Pattison discusses his long career and has no plans to retire. Photo submitted
Off The Page: Legendary B.C. businessman Jim Pattison still going strong at age 92

Avro is one of the acts on the Occupied Denman CD. Photo supplied
Denman Island’s ‘Occupied’ with music

Pop-up banner image