File photo of a Comox Valley United men’s soccer game.

A deep dive into the 2022 World Cup

The Comox Valley Record recently welcomed guest analyst Markus Ciastkowski for a preview of the 2022 World Cup of Soccer.

This year’s tournament host is Qatar. The 32-team competition runs from Nov. 20 — Dec. 18.

Markus, 15, is a member of the Comox Valley United Under-16 boys select soccer team. He also coaches and officiates the sport.

He offered some insight into the Canadian men’s team, which has qualified for just its second World Cup. The team failed to win a game or score a goal in its first World Cup in 1986. This year’s team faces a monumental task to advance past the opening round as it group includes the number two-ranked Belgium and No. 12 Croatia, the runner up in the 2018 World Cup.

Five-time tournament winner Brazil is ranked number one heading into the tourney. The action begins Sunday with the host Qatar facing Ecuador.

