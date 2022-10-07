‘A good day’: man reunites Nanaimo woman with lost wallet containing $1,000

A Nanaimo woman had her lost wallet and $1,000 cash returned after a Nanoose Bay man found it on the highway and turned it over to police. (Black Press Media file photo)

When a woman reported to the Nanaimo RCMP she’d lost her wallet, she never expected it would be found with the $1,000 it contained still inside.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the wallet was lost Thursday, Sept. 29, either in the Walmart parking lot or while the woman was driving back from the store.

When she arrived home and realized her wallet was nowhere to be found, she jumped in her car with her roommate and together they scoured the Walmart parking lot and then drove back and forth along the route she took home, but failed to find the wallet.

The next afternoon, a Nanoose Bay resident driving along the old Island Highway in the north end happened to glance out of his window and saw what appeared to be a wallet lying next to highway barrier. He couldn’t stop and get out of his vehcile in the heavy traffic, but after he dropped his wife off at an appointment, he decided to drive back to and check it out. He parked nearby, waited for a break in the traffic, ran across the two lanes and retrieved the wallet. When he found that it contained a lot of money, he turned it in at the Nanaimo RCMP detachment.

With the finder’s permission, the investigator gave his phone number to the wallet’s owner and the two then had a “private heartfelt conversation,” the release noted.

“It’s just wonderful that there are people in our community … who are willing to take the time and effort to do the right thing. Our hats go off to him. We are also very pleased that [the woman who lost the wallet] was reunited with her hard- earned cash and her wallet. Overall it was a good day,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release.

