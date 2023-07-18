‘A huge success’: a wrap-up of Vancouver Island Musicfest 2023

Lead singer and guitarist of the Jack Semple Band performed on the last night of the Vancouver Island Musicfest at the venue’s main stage. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record)

Despite feeling exhausted after this year’s festival, Vancouver Island Musicfest’s artistic director and producer Doug Cox is delighted by how the event turned out.

“I don’t think it could have gone any better,” says Cox. “From all ends it was a huge success.”

According to Cox, this success is in large part due to the 1,200 volunteers who worked tirelessly to make this event come to life.

With the presence of more than 9,000 concertgoers, Cox extends his thanks to the crowd.

“The energy was phenomenal,” adds Cox. “It was peaceful, respectful, and wonderful. We didn’t have a single arrest or a single forced removal from the festival site.”

This year’s festival showcased the potential of more than 50 bands and 250 musicians coming from all over the world.

More than being an artistic event, the festival has proven over the years to be an economic powerhouse for the Valley.

“There have been numerous surveys done and they say that for every dollar spent on producing a festival, there’s three to four dollars that come back to the host community,” explains Cox. “Our operating budget was around $1.8 million this year. Multiply this by 3.5 and that would give you a pretty good estimate of what comes back into the community.”

Adding onto the economic benefits generated by the event, Cox emphasizes the positive impact of the festival on the attendees’ mental health.

“I have so many people that have written to me through Facebook or via email to say that the festival brought their spirit back and restored their hope for humanity,” says Cox.

With final thanks to the support of more than 130 sponsors who made this event possible, Cox wishes to see everyone next year.

“If you don’t know what Musicfest is about, please come, check it out, and join us,” says Cox. “Become a volunteer or just come as an audience member next year because you will be moved.”

