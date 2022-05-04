Three-time daily Air Canada service has returned from YQQ to YVR. Photo submitted

Three-time daily Air Canada service has returned from YQQ to YVR. Photo submitted

Air Canada increases service from Comox Valley Airport

Three-time daily service is back at YQQ to YVR

On May 2, Air Canada increased frequency to and from Comox (YQQ) with additional Air Canada Express service connections via Vancouver Airport (YVR).

“The return of three-time daily Air Canada service with crew overnighting in Comox provides the essential connections our region has been waiting for since the start of the pandemic,” said Mike Atkins, airport CEO.

“By adding an early morning departure and an inbound evening flight, passengers have options to travel nearly anywhere in the world in a day. Increased choice is always welcome news, and further signals a cautious return to a more normal travel experience.”

Carrier options are increasing out of YQQ which include Flair Airlines (with service to Calgary and Edmonton), Swoop (service soon to begin to Edmonton) and a full summer schedule from WestJet.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Airport

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Ex-staffer to ask court to make Alberta premier testify in wrongful dismissal lawsuit

Just Posted

A Canadian Forces CC-115 Buffalo aircraft prepares to land at Chilliwack Airport in Chilliwack, B.C., on Friday February 28, 2014. The Royal Canadian Air Force is relocating two aircraft from Winnipeg to Vancouver Island to address a gap in Canada’s search-and-rescue services. The gap is the result of a new delay in the military's new Kingfisher rescue planes, news of which comes months after the air force retired the last of its ancient Buffalo aircraft.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Hercules bound for Comox as procurement issues leave Vancouver Island short on planes

Three-time daily Air Canada service has returned from YQQ to YVR. Photo submitted
Air Canada increases service from Comox Valley Airport

Pat Chicquen has been named president of the Canadian Council of the Blind (CCB) BC-Yukon Division. Photo supplied
Comox resident named Canadian Council of the Blind BC-Yukon Division president

Luke Wallace takes to the Old Church Theatre stage on Friday, May 13. Photo suppled
Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre has a great musical line-up for May