Air Canada increases service from Comox Valley Airport

On May 2, Air Canada increased frequency to and from Comox (YQQ) with additional Air Canada Express service connections via Vancouver Airport (YVR).

“The return of three-time daily Air Canada service with crew overnighting in Comox provides the essential connections our region has been waiting for since the start of the pandemic,” said Mike Atkins, airport CEO.

“By adding an early morning departure and an inbound evening flight, passengers have options to travel nearly anywhere in the world in a day. Increased choice is always welcome news, and further signals a cautious return to a more normal travel experience.”

Carrier options are increasing out of YQQ which include Flair Airlines (with service to Calgary and Edmonton), Swoop (service soon to begin to Edmonton) and a full summer schedule from WestJet.



