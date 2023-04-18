The first Air Canada Boeing 737 to land at the Nanaimo airport held around 160 passengers coming from Vancouver on Monday, April 17. (Bailey Seymour)

The first Air Canada Boeing 737 to land at the Nanaimo airport held around 160 passengers coming from Vancouver on Monday, April 17. (Bailey Seymour)

Air Canada lands 737 Max 8 at Nanaimo Airport for the first time

Airport CEO says being able to accommodate larger planes opens up opportunities

An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 landed at the Nanaimo Airport on Monday, April 17, the first time the airline has landed that type of plane at the airport.

The plane landed safely at 3:07 p.m. after experiencing a wind shear warning on the first attempt at landing. Approximately 160 passengers arrived on the flight from Vancouver, most of whom were students from Toronto who arrived for a school trip.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo Airport sets strategic goals around development, climate and relationship-building

According to Dave Devana, the airport’s CEO, the plane signifies the start of a new era for the airport. Being able to land large planes open up possibilities for more international and cross-Canada flights from the airport

“This [plane] holds 190 passengers; our biggest right now holds about 140, so it’s more economical,” said Devana. “Now we can show Air Canada, WestJet, Flair, all these other airlines that this plane can land here. It’s a gateway to the rest of the world.”

The airport plans on showing video of the 737 landing to other airlines with hopes of examining more opportunities for the airport to land bigger planes on its runway.


bailey.seymour@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Air CanadaAirportBreaking NewsLocal Business

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Suspect smashes displays with hammer at Victoria jewelry store
Next story
While ‘richest CEOs are driving up the prices,’ Singh wants legislation to combat corporate greed

Just Posted

The Comox Valley chapter of Broombusters is preparing for this year’s clearing of Scotch broom. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Broombusters preparing for annual Scotch broom clearing

The Kyiv Roundabout, a painting by Nanaimo artist Gerda Hofman, is one of 10 visual art pieces selected for Vancouver Island Symphony’s Pictures at an Exhibition, featuring musical performances of compositions by by Modest Mussorgsky. (Image submitted/HA Photography photo)
Vancouver Island Symphony bringing project to Courtenay theatre and schools

A large crowd of workers and others gathered in 2017 in Simms Park to observe the Day of Mourning for fallen workers. (City of Courtenay photo)
Day of Mourning ceremony set to honour fallen workers

Comox Valley Kickers setting up a scrum in their playoff game against the Brit Lions RFC from Delta. Photo by Viktor Davare
Comox Valley Kickers dominate in men’s rugby playoff match against Brit Lions RFC