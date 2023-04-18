Air Canada lands 737 Max 8 at Nanaimo Airport for the first time

Airport CEO says being able to accommodate larger planes opens up opportunities

The first Air Canada Boeing 737 to land at the Nanaimo airport held around 160 passengers coming from Vancouver on Monday, April 17. (Bailey Seymour)

An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 landed at the Nanaimo Airport on Monday, April 17, the first time the airline has landed that type of plane at the airport.

The plane landed safely at 3:07 p.m. after experiencing a wind shear warning on the first attempt at landing. Approximately 160 passengers arrived on the flight from Vancouver, most of whom were students from Toronto who arrived for a school trip.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo Airport sets strategic goals around development, climate and relationship-building

According to Dave Devana, the airport’s CEO, the plane signifies the start of a new era for the airport. Being able to land large planes open up possibilities for more international and cross-Canada flights from the airport

“This [plane] holds 190 passengers; our biggest right now holds about 140, so it’s more economical,” said Devana. “Now we can show Air Canada, WestJet, Flair, all these other airlines that this plane can land here. It’s a gateway to the rest of the world.”

The airport plans on showing video of the 737 landing to other airlines with hopes of examining more opportunities for the airport to land bigger planes on its runway.



bailey.seymour@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Follow @Baileyseymour02

Air CanadaAirportBreaking NewsLocal Business