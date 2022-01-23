All Canadians entering the U.S. must be vaccinated against COVID-19: DHS

Land border rules now align with those for air travel in the U.S.

A single vehicle heads into the U.S. at the quiet Peace Arch border crossing Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Any Canadians hoping to enter the U.S. via the land border will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting this weekend.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), anyone entering America by land or ferry from Canada or Mexico must provide proof that they received two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine at least two weeks prior.

Accepted vaccines include those authorized for use in the U.S. as well as those with Emergency Use Listing by the World Health Organization. All vaccines given out in Canada qualify.

Air travellers have needed to be fully vaccinated since November. The DHS said that children under the age of 18 are exempt from the new rules, as are U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals and lawful permanent residents.

The requirements apply to both essential and non-essential travellers, including commercial truckers, unless they qualify for a narrow set of exemptions:

Certain categories of individuals on diplomatic or official foreign government travel as specified in the CDC Order;

Children under 18 years of age;

Certain participants in certain COVID-19 vaccine trials as specified in the CDC Order;

Individuals with medical contraindications to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine as specified in the CDC Order;

Individuals issued a humanitarian or emergency exception by the Secretary of Homeland Security;

Members of the U.S. Armed Forces or their spouses or children (under 18 years of age) as specified in the CDC Order; and

Individuals whose entry would be in the U.S. national interest, as determined by the Secretary of Homeland Security.

