The Spirit of British Columbia has been stalled due to a mechanical error. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Spirit of British Columbia has been stalled due to a mechanical error. (Black Press Media file photo)

Anchor issue causing BC Ferries delays between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Spirit of British Columbia drops anchor off Mayne Island

A BC Ferries vessel unexpectedly dropped anchor near Mayne Island.

The 1 p.m. sailing between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen is moving again after the Spirit of British Columbia experienced starboard anchor issues.

Passengers on board reported on social media that the vessel unexpectedly dropped anchor on Friday (Dec. 2).

On board, Bob Ransford tweeted passengers were experiencing strong “shuddering” as the crew tried to resolve the situation.

The 3 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen was cancelled as well as the 5 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay. The 7 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen and the 9 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay are at risk of being cancelled.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries cancels sailings between Greater Victoria, mainland

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerries

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Water main repair at Cliffe Avenue and 14th in Courtenay
Next story
University of Victoria shooting threat found on bathroom wall sparks evacuation

Just Posted

Elves of all ages help out at Santa's Workshop. File photo
Santa’s Workshop still seeking families to help this Christmas

A Comox Valley snowperson was one of many reader-submitted photos of snow days in the area. Photo by Lisa Andrade
Slideshow: Snow days in the Comox Valley

Justin Hallworth lights up his home, at 1064 17 St. in Courtenay, every year for the Christmas season. He has no idea how many bulbs it takes to light the entire display, but he said it’s “about 60 Rubbermaid containers’ worth.’ The roof alone takes 55 strands of lights. It takes him about a month to set up every year. Why do he and his wife do it? “It’s fun,” he says. Photo by Terry Farrell
City of Courtenay activates holiday light tour interactive map

(File photo/Black Press Media)
Courtenay daycare added to $10 a day childcare list