Annual stage 1 watering restrictions start May 1 for Comox Valley

First step helps prepare for the second stage once lake levels start to drop

The Comox Valley water system will be under stage one water restrictions beginning May 1, which come into effect every year at this time.

Under the first stage, lawn and garden sprinkling is permitted between the hours of 5 a.m.-8 a.m. and 7 p.m.-10 p.m., on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for even-numbered addresses, and Wednesday, Friday and Sunday for odd-numbered addresses.

The water system moves to stage one restrictions on May 1 each year. The Comox Valley Regional District says it is not only the right thing to do from a conservation perspective but also helps prepare for the shift to stage two when lake levels begin to decrease and BC Hydro adjusts the Puntledge River water flows. The CVRD’s water license requires that water restrictions are tied to these flows.

The Comox Valley water system includes the Town of Comox, City of Courtenay and the Comox Valley Water Local Service Area. To download the summer watering schedule, visit www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/restrictions. You can also click the link.

The Royston Water Local Service Area, Black Creek-Oyster Bay Water Local Service Area and Union Bay Water Local Service Area also move to stage one water restrictions each year on May 1. For more information on these water systems and their watering schedules, visit www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/watersystems

Water