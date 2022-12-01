Another snowfall warning issued for most of Vancouver Island

Environment Canada has issued another snowfall warning for eastern and inland areas of Vancouver Island, with 5-15 centimetres forecast between Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3. (News Bulletin file photo)

Heavy snow is once again anticipated for most of Vancouver Island, with up to 15 centimetres in the forecast.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Malahat Highway, Lake Cowichan, Duncan, Ladysmith, Nanaimo, Parksville, Qualicum Beach, Comox, Courtenay and Port Alberni, with accumulations of 5-15cm of heavy, wet snow from the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 2 to the morning of Saturday, Dec. 3.

“A low-pressure system will brush Vancouver Island on Friday and bring another round of snow,” Environment Canada said. “Light snow will begin Friday morning but the heaviest snowfall is forecast to fall near the afternoon rush-hour commute. Communities near and above 150 metres, as well as communities away from the water, are likely to see the higher accumulations.”

The snow level will rise to near the Malahat Highway summit level Friday night, noted the weather alert, and motorists are advised that road conditions could change.

For more information on weather conditions, go to www.weather.gc.ca/forecast/canada/index_e.html?id=BC.

READ ALSO: Snow, freezing temperatures trigger multiple crashes in Nanaimo



karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsWeather