April 28 ceremony in Courtenay honours fallen workers

Courtenay recognizes the National Day of Mourning at Simms Park each year on April 28. File photo

To help raise awareness of the importance of workplace safety, local organizations are coming together for an annual event honouring workers who have been killed, injured, or suffered from work-related illness.

On Thursday, April 28 at 10 a.m., everyone is welcome to a Day of Mourning ceremony and moment of silence at the Simms Park Pavilion, hosted by the City of Courtenay, WorkSafeBC, District Labour Council and CUPE 556.

“The Day of Mourning is a time for us to remember fallen workers, and also to reinforce the importance of safety on the job,” said Paige Knapman, the city’s occupational health and safety advisor. “It’s a reminder to all of us that we need to stay vigilant, minimize risks, and speak up if we think something isn’t safe.

“We encourage individuals and organizations to join us at the Day of Mourning ceremony in honour of all workers and families who have been affected by workplace accidents or illnesses.”

The Day of Mourning has been a national event since 1991.

The Canadian Labour Congress first recognized the Day of Mourning in 1984. In 1990, this day became a national observance with the passing of the Workers Mourning Day Act. On April 28, 1991, the federal government officially proclaimed the National Day of Mourning.

For more details, including a list of other ceremonies around B.C., visit www.dayofmourning.bc.ca

Courtenay