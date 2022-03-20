Army reserves come to Comox for boat training

The army reserve personnel conduct boat training rehearsals at HMCS Quadra this weekend. Photo by Mike Chouinard The personnel get ready to launch one of the boats at HMCS Quadra. Photo by Mike Chouinard Canadian Army Reserve personnel from 39 Combat Engineer Regiment gather for instructions. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Approximately 70 Canadian Army Reserve personnel from 39 Combat Engineer Regiment participated in assault boat and demolition training this weekend.

Canadian Armed Forces members traveled to Comox from North Vancouver, Chilliwack, Trail and Cranbrook to conduct the combat engineer training near HMCS Quadra and Airforce Beach in Comox from March 18 to 20. Nearby residents can expect to hear occasional noise from demolition training at 19 Wing Demolition (EOD) Range near 19 Wing/Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Comox. Approximately 20 detonations will occur as part of the training Sunday morning through afternoon.

The waters of Comox Harbor and the beaches around HMCS Quadra will be used for boat training and deployment rehearsals. The assault boats being used are inflatable boats propelled by outboard motors. Able to carry 10 to 12 personnel, they will be used to make beach landings. Up to 20 assault boats will be on the water at any given time. The training is also being used to prepare for a larger Canadian Army exercise happening later this spring that will see troops locate and attack mock missile targets.

