Charges have been laid in connection with two stolen pickup trucks in the Maple Bay area. (Citizen file photo)

Charges have been laid in connection with two stolen pickup trucks in the Maple Bay area. (Citizen file photo)

Arrests made in Cowichan, Nanaimo man charged in connection with 2 stolen pickups

Trucks stolen from Nanaimo and Crofton areas

Charges have been laid in connection with two stolen pickup trucks.

On March 4, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP responded to a suspicious occurrence in the 1700 block of Maple Bay Road.

Officers located a group of people trespassing on private property in two Ford F350 pickup trucks.

One of the F350’s attempted to flee the scene, but officers were able to safely arrest the 24-year-old male driver and 32-year-old female passenger.

Both F350’s were confirmed to be stolen from the Nanaimo and Crofton areas.

Brandon Gregoire, 24, of Nanaimo was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and is currently remanded in custody pending his next appearance in court on March 22.

A 49-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were also arrested at the scene and released on undertakings and are scheduled for court on May 9.

“We are seeing a recent increase with thefts of earlier model Ford Super Duty trucks,” said Corp. Trevor March with the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

“Police are recommending owners of these pickups take appropriate precautions and security measures to dissuade thieves.”

Crime

Previous story
Cambodia celebrates return of ‘priceless’ stolen artifacts

Just Posted

Angelique Francis (seen here in concert with her sister, Kira, playing trombone) won the 2023 Juno for Blues Album of the Year on March 11. Francis and her family will be playing at Vancouver Island MusicFest this summer. Photo via Doug Cox
Vancouver Island MusicFest scheduled performers bring home Juno hardware

Shamrocks are associated with Ireland, but a four-leaf clover is much more rare. Do you know the odds of finding a four-leaf clover? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How Irish are you?

The Comox Valley Raiders have opened their first ever spring cheer program, after a successful pilot in the fall. Photo supplied
Registration for Comox Valley Raiders’ cheerleading program now open

The Dragon Racers won their division and the 1,000-metre race at the Sproat Lake/Port Alberni meet in 2022. Photo supplied
Comox Valley youth dragon boat team now recruiting for 2023 season

Pop-up banner image