Artwork intended to help Comox Valley reflect on reconciliation

A window art display by K’ómoks artist Jessie Everson is an important new addition to the exterior of the Comox Valley Regional District office on Harmston Avenue in Courtenay. This work was commissioned as part of a call for artists issued by the K’ómoks First Nation in partnership with the CVRD to create artwork to share with the community in recognition of residential school survivors.

“This project has been great to be a part of, it is definitely a good way to strengthen our connection between the Comox Valley Regional District and K’ómoks First Nation,” Everson said. “These designs represent all of our Whalehouse tribes of the Pentlatch, E’iksan, Sahtloot and Sasitła.

“Our crests of Thunderbird, Sun, Whale and Grizzly Bear all represent that we are still here and the residential school system did not wipe us out. We are resilient and strong, and will continue to be who we are. As people see these designs, I wish for them to reflect on what reconciliation means to them.”

“We are thankful to Jessie for providing us with this beautiful artwork that can help us all to honour, to listen and to acknowledge residential school survivors,” said CVRD board chair Jesse Ketler. “As a board, we believe that sharing art and culture provides opportunities to reflect on how to move forward in reconciliation together as a community.”

The CVRD is committed to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, including First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples, and supporting Indigenous relations is a key priority identified by the board. In January 2021, the board adopted a statement of reconciliation that will continue to guide its work moving forward.

Read more about the actions that are planned or have already been undertaken at www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/indigenousrelations.

