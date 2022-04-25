B.C. 3-tire driver suspected of drug-impaired journey arrested

One taken into custody by White Rock RCMP

White Rock RCMP were alerted April 20, 2022 to a vehicle being driven along Marine Drive missing a tire. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

One person is facing charges after police were tipped off to a driver suspected of being behind the wheel while impaired by drugs.

White Rock RCMP said they received 911 calls at 4 p.m. on April 20 regarding a vehicle that was missing a front tire and was “swerving” while travelling eastbound in the 14400-block of Marine Drive.

According to police, officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle – a Langley woman in her mid-40s – was arrested for impaired driving.

Thank you to the good citizen for calling us on April 20th for the allegedly drug impaired driver that was driving on Marine Drive with one tire missing. Driver arrested & charges pending. Suspected hit and run to a parked car also located in Langley. pic.twitter.com/R5qwQQZOGT — White Rock RCMP (@WhiteRockRCMP) April 22, 2022

During the investigation, police learned that the same vehicle had failed to remain at the scene of a motor-vehicle collision in Langley approximately an hour earlier.

According to a news release Monday, the driver was taken to the White Rock RCMP detachment “for further testing by a drug recognition expert” and the vehicle was impounded.

Criminal charges may be forwarded at a later date, according to police.

