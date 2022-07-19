British Columbia’s Attorney General David Eby speaks to reporters in Vancouver on June 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

British Columbia’s Attorney General David Eby speaks to reporters in Vancouver on June 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

B.C. Attorney General David Eby expected to announce NDP leadership bid

If successful, Eby would become the next Premier of B.C.

David Eby — the perceived frontrunner to replace John Horgan as B.C. Premier — may be officially joining the race tonight (July 19).

READ MORE: B.C. Premier John Horgan to step down ahead of 2024 election

According to a news release, the attorney general will be “joined by friends and colleagues” for an announcement this evening.

The announcement comes after the B.C. NDP released the rules of the campaign to replace Horgan as leader.

The deadline for NDP leadership bids is Sept. 4. Voting would begin in mid-November and the winner would be announced on Dec. 3. The new leader would be sworn in as Premier in mid-December.

So far, the campaign is shaping up to be more of a coronation than a race. Several notable cabinet ministers like Ravi Kahlon, Bowinn Ma, Selina Robinson, Melanie Mark, George Hayman and Nathan Cullen have already bowed out of the race. Both Kahlon and Ma expressed their support for Eby in their statements.

READ MORE: Nathan Cullen says he won’t be seeking B.C. NDP leadership

READ MORE: B.C. cabinet minister bows out of NDP leadership race before it starts

Eby himself has been quiet on his intentions, saying only that he would be “having conversations” with his family, friends and colleagues about what a leadership bid would look like.

Since he was first elected in 2013, Eby has become one of the highest-profile politicians in the province. After defeating then Premier Christy Clark for the Vancouver Point Grey seat, Eby served as housing critic for the NDP. In 2017, Eby was appointed to Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing.

Eby has led the provincial inquiry into money laundering, overhauled ICBC, and is leading the NDP’s charge on developing more supportive housing units.

His tenure as attorney general has not been without controversy. Municipal leaders have clashed with Eby over his push to assert provincial authority over zoning decisions. He has also faced criticism over the province’s handling of prolific offenders.

READ MORE: B.C. Opposition leader Kevin Falcon to target NDP on crime, health, affordability

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘In shock and mourning’: Indigenous leaders demand inquiry into fatal RCMP incident

Just Posted

Black Creek Community Association executive members Ian Doe and Chris McPhedran cut the ribbon at the new pavilion. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Black Creek open its new community centre pavilion

The Comox Valley Cougars Track and Field Club members: back row (from left) Kailey Horel (Biggs), Victoria Hoffman, Ryan Lofstrom, Kiera Steele, Gillian Galik and Maile Wesner. Front row - Zoe Steele, Walker Smits, Elisabeth Hoffman and Payge Doty-Brown. Phgoto supplied
Comox Valley Cougars shine at BC Athletics Championship Jamboree

Dance partners were swingin’ round and round at the squaredancing, just one of the many atttractions at Market Day in downtown Courtenay on Saturday. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Crowds come out for Market Day in downtown Courtenay

Galen Rupp, of the United States, and Cam Levins of Canada (right) compete during the men’s marathon at the World Athletics Championships Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Patrick Smith/Pool Photo via AP
Black Creek’s Levins finishes historic 4th, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships