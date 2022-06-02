Tri-Star Seafood Supply Ltd. has recalled some of its live spot prawns sold in various parts of Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C.-based seafood supplier recalls some live spot prawns over norovirus risk

Tri-Star Seafood Supply Ltd. product numbers AJ200-021, CA001-1532, CA001-1540 shouldn’t be consumed

A B.C.-based international seafood supplier is warning consumers not to eat a number of its products that could be contaminated with norovirus.

Tri-Star Seafood Supply Ltd. issued the recall May 31, saying it impacts products with the codes AJ200-021, CA001-1532 and CA001-1540. It says the products have been sold in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Manitoba, and may have been distributed to other provinces or territories.

Health Canada says people with norovirus usually develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours. These can include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, stomach cramps, low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue.

Most people feel better with a day or two and have no lasting health effects, according to Health Canada. But it says anyone who believes they are becoming sick from consuming the prawns should contact their doctor. Anyone who does fall ill is advised to consume plenty of liquids.

Health Canada says recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

