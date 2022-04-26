B.C. Attorney General David Eby takes questions at the legislature, April 25, 2021. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. cities protest ‘prolific offenders’ with hundreds of arrests

Mental illness driving downtown disorder, Eby says

Chronic offenders in Abbotsford, Kelowna, Nanaimo, Victoria, Cranbrook and other B.C. communities are generating hundreds of arrests, but they are released back onto the streets with conditions they ignore, B.C. mayors and opposition MLAs say.

B.C. Liberal MLAs released a letter Tuesday from 13 urban mayors to Attorney General David Eby and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, detailing the “prolific offenders” who police say are the main source of downtown disorder.

The mayors collected statistics to illustrate the worst cases:

• A Kelowna offender has 29 convictions and 346 RCMP files since 2016 for property crime and assault, as well as “no go” conditions for 11 businesses. “The offender is routinely released with conditions and subsequently reoffends.”

• A Nanaimo offender has 113 police files, 20 charges laid or recommended and seven convictions since 2019.

• A Prince George offender has 916 police files since 2016, 262 of them in the past 12 months, and none of the recent arrests have resulted in charges.

• Abbotsford Police are currently monitoring 81 prolific offenders with 10-29 convictions each, a 33 per cent increase since 2019. Of those, 50 are considered “super-prolific” with more than 30 convictions.

Eby said he has met with the mayors in December and asked them for the letter. He said the province is responding to a shift in crime patterns in the COVID-19 pandemic, with property crime reduced in suburban areas and downtown disorder increased.

“I don’t dispute that the pandemic has dramatically changed crime patterns, that we see this concentrated in downtown areas where people have not been, and it’s moved away from residential areas, apparently, because we’re seeing a very low number of offences,” Eby told the B.C. legislature April 26.

