St. Paul’s hospital in Vancouver is shown on April 29, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

St. Paul’s hospital in Vancouver is shown on April 29, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. doctors ratify new agreement that includes pay increase, more rural funding

3-year agreement includes better after-hours pay, more rural funding, shift toward primary care

B.C. doctors have ratified a new three-year physician master agreement, which promises better pay and more rural funding, among other things.

Voting on the agreement closed at midnight Monday night (Dec. 5), with 5,591 ballots cast and 95.15 per cent of them in favour.

The proposed agreement was first announced at the end of October, along with a new family physician payment model, developed by the B.C. government and Doctors of B.C. It includes a $708-million incremental cost increase by the end of year three, which will be used to fund the new payment model, more rural programs, after-hours services, enhanced physician benefits and the shift toward primary care networks.

More to come.

READ ALSO: B.C. announces long-awaited new payment model for family doctors to launch in 2023

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaDoctorsHealthcareHealthcare and Medicine

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Keepers of Cheewaht: Restoring a Vancouver Island ecosystem for generations to come
Next story
VIDEO: Feds working to get list ‘right’ on gun control, says PM

Just Posted

A van is loaded for delivery of Christmas dinners at the 2020 Earl Naswell Community Christmas Dinner - COVID-19 edition. The same process will be in place for 2022. Photo by Terry Farrell
Earl Naswell Community Christmas Dinner needs drivers, prep volunteers

Adopt-a-Grandparent founder Breanna Brosko is pictured with the Christmas tree adorned with tags at Jo Klassen’s Restaurant in Courtenay. Scott Stanfield photo
Adopt-a-Grandparent Comox Valley continues to roll

Nicole Havrda prepares for competition at the Indian Racing League. Photo supplied
Teen race car driver from Courtenay competes in India

Celine Peters (Cinderella) and Taite Marcoux (the prince), with the help of her godmother (Jennifer Moses) tell the story of magic, a glass slipper, and dreams coming true. Photo supplied
Courtenay Little Theatre staging ‘Cinderella’ as its Christmas production