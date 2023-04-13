Burnaby firefighter and former NHL player Ray Sawada, 38, passed away suddenly April 10, 2023 while playing a game of recreational hockey. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters. (Credit: GoFundMe)

Burnaby firefighter and former NHL player Ray Sawada, 38, passed away suddenly April 10, 2023 while playing a game of recreational hockey. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters. (Credit: GoFundMe)

B.C. firefighter and ex-NHL player Ray Sawada dies suddenly at 38

Burnaby firefighter leaves behind his wife and 2 young daughters

A former NHL player and Richmond resident died suddenly at age 38 Monday evening (April 10) while playing at a local rink.

The young husband and father of two was playing a recreational game when he reportedly collapsed to the ice.

Ray Sawada played with the Dallas Stars and numerous other professional hockey teams before settling down as a firefighter with the City of Burnaby in 2017. He kept his love for hockey alive by playing for fun locally and coaching his two young daughters’ Richmond team.

On Monday evening, Sawada left behind his nine- and six-year-olds and his wife.

“Ray was such a bright light in the lives he touched,” reads a fundraiser set up for the family. “Ray was passionately driven and motivated in everything he did, and the surrounding community will be left with a void.”

The team his daughters play on, the Richmond Ravens, said Sawada will be remembered for “his bright smile, kind heart and dedication.”

“He was not only a gifted hockey player, but a devoted coach, who could be seen selflessly passing on his love and passion for the game to each of the girls he was on the ice with,” they wrote in a post to social media. “We will miss Ray more than words can express…”

The Richmond Sockeyes, where Sawada made his start in hockey, and the Dallas Stars also posted their condolences.

“Our love goes out to his family, friends, and all the people he impacted in hockey and as a firefighter in his community,” the Dallas Stars said in a tweet.

Sawada was born in Richmond on Feb. 19, 1985. He passed way there on April 10, 2023.

READ ALSO: Injunction to be filed for reinstatement of Simon Fraser University football program

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DeathfirefightershockeyNHL

Previous story
Engineering firm fined $1M over B.C. spill linked to 85 trout deaths
Next story
Teenager, 17, dies after stabbing on Surrey bus

Just Posted

An artist’s rendition of what a viewing platform would look like on the footprint of Mack Laing’s Shakesides home. Town of Comox photo
Comox receives court approval to proceed with Mack Laing viewing platform on Shakesides site

Celebration at the finish line of the 2022 Shoreline Orthodontics Tri-K Triathlon. Photo supplied.
Registration open for 2023 Shoreline Orthodontics Tri-K Triathlon

The Canadian Society of Environmental Biologists and Comox Valley Nature are pleased to host an online lecture with Mark Thompson. The lecture entitled “Amphibian populations in the old-growth microclimates of British Columbia” is on Sunday April 16, 7–9 p.m.
Comox Valley Nature presents online lecture about local amphibian populations

The post office in Union Bay is the only wooden post office in Canada that is still in service. Photo by Ali Roddam
Union Bay Post Office stamping its way into history