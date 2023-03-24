B.C. Government provides $45 million boost to libraries

Municipal Affairs Minister Anne Kang, left, and Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard visited the Cumberland Library Friday to announce $45 million to support B.C. libraries. Scott Stanfield photo

Government is providing $45 million to support public libraries throughout B.C. with technology, enhanced programs and services, and better access to information.

Municipal Affairs Minister Anne Kang announced the funding Friday at the Cumberland Library, along with Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard and Vancouver Island Regional Library board chair Erin Hemmens.

“Libraries are now community hubs,” Kang said. “They offer programs to seniors with financial and health care decisions, they offer resources to help people retrain and find job opportunities, and they offer access to services for people experiencing homelessness.”

Each of B.C.’s 71 libraries will receive a share of the $45 million, in addition to their annual operating funding. The money will enhance access to books, digital collections and programs, and provide support to job seekers and newcomers.

Noting the different needs of each Comox Valley community, Leonard said some libraries may choose to host programs on anti-racism and reconciliation efforts, while others may choose to upgrade computer systems, or convert rooms into family spaces.

“Libraries offer a tremendous return on investment, and play a pivotal role in ensuring equitable access to technology, resources, learning opportunities and safe spaces,” Hemmens said. “Libraries, as we know, are for everyone, and provide services that enrich us both as individuals and communities.”

Funds will be distributed to libraries by Friday, March 31.