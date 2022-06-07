A B.C. high school teacher has been banned from practising in the province for life for having a sexual relationship with a student. (Credit: Pixabay)

A B.C. high school teacher has been banned from practising in the province for life for having a sexual relationship with a student. (Credit: Pixabay)

B.C. high school teacher banned for life for sexual relationship with student

Teacher pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation in 2019

A B.C. high school teacher will never again practise in the province, after it was discovered he had a sexual relationship with one of his students.

The man’s name is protected by a court-ordered publication ban, which was implemented back in 2019 when he pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual exploitation relating to the same incident.

The B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation was first informed about the inappropriate relationship in April 2016, at which point they had the teacher resign from his school district and agree not to practise. The man’s teaching certificate was cancelled in November 2017 after he failed to pay his fees.

In 2019 he pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation and in March 2021 he was sentenced.

The teacher later agreed never to practise in the province again.

In their decision posted June 7, the commissioner said the man violated his “privileged position of power and trust,” exploited the student, damaged their physical and emotional safety and lied about what happened.

READ ALSO: Abbotsford teacher given 20-year ban for viewing adult porn on school computer

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaSchoolssexual misconduct

Previous story
Review into B.C.’s 2021 heat dome deaths finds 93% didn’t have air conditioning
Next story
Flocks in Summerland, Sechelt and Peace River test positive for avian influenza

Just Posted

Justin Smith of Courtenay was last heard from on May 27, 2022. Photo submitted
Police seeking help to locate 40-year-old Courtenay man

Scientists have noted an increased prevalence of breast cancer and brain tumours amongst people living with long-term exposure to air pollution caused by fossil fuel combustion engines. ADOBE STOCK IMAGES
OUR PLANETARY HEALTH: Air pollution is detrimental to everyone

Angie Prescott, manager of Courtenay Community Programs for the John Howard Society of North Island, Courtenay Coun. Doug Hillian, and Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard at the newly-opened Foundry Comox Valley. The facility for youth, located at 575 10 Street in Courtenay, officially opened on Monday, June 6. Photo supplied.
Facility to support youth struggling with mental health and substance use opens in the Comox Valley

The Isfeld Ice 2022 rugby team won silver at the BC high school rugby championships in Abbotsford. Pictured, right to left; back row - Mimi Appelbe, Patrick Parisi, Aislyn Seib, Larissa Spain, Shayla Stigant, Emma Grootendorst, Katie Hartig, Ava Perkins, Teresa Pianigiani, Sara Banks, Jessica Postle, Andrew Stigant, Sienna Stigant, Geoff Postle. Front Row-Jolene Murphy, Hanna Langhelt, Annika Newman, Sarah Messsana, Adriana Pastor, Olivia Jean, Ella Trentini, Keira Trevor, Anna Purich, Alex Vinzenz, Ella Wilson
Isfeld Ice win silver at BC High School girls’ rugby championships