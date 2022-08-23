A Canadian Forces 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron from Comox was activated to perform a nighttime hoist operation after a hiker fell 100 feet off a cliff in a B.C. provincial park. (Nick Zupan photo)

A Canadian Forces 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron from Comox was activated to perform a nighttime hoist operation after a hiker fell 100 feet off a cliff in a B.C. provincial park. (Nick Zupan photo)

B.C. hiker transported to hospital after falling 100 feet off a cliff

Coquitlam Search and Rescue responded to the call for help around 8 p.m. Monday (Aug. 22)

Coquitlam Search and Rescue received a call last night (Aug. 22) to save a hiker who had fallen 100 feet off a cliff near Barton Point in Indian Arm Provincial Park.

In a social media post, Coquitlam Search and Rescue said the hiker’s partner confirmed the fallen hiker was in and out of consciousness after the fall.

Crews responded both on foot and using all-terrain vehicles. But due to the nature of the injuries, a Canadian Forces 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron from Comox was activated to perform a nighttime hoist operation.

The hiker was air lifted to the Vancouver Airport and transferred to BC Emergency Health Services shortly after midnight.

BCEHS declined to comment on the status of the hiker’s injuries.

READ MORE: Military dealing with gap in search-and-rescue services due to new procurement delay

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Single mothers group challenges B.C. government stance on legal aid system
Next story
Cumberland’s fire department stuck with need for new truck

Just Posted

Joyce Lindemulder performs a squat at the BCPA Fall Classic. Photo by @boldphotosbyshelly
Comox Valley woman takes up powerlifting at 61

Tamara Meggitt, one of the organizers behind Loonies for Loggers in 2019, is running for director in Area A in the upcoming municipal election. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Tamara Meggitt to run for Area A director

More people on Denman and Hornby Islands will have high-speed internet as construction to lay subsea fibre optic cable nears completion. File photo
Denman, Hornby to benefit from stronger internet connections

The BC Coroners Service says the number of deaths due to toxic drugs between January and June of this year is the highest ever in B.C. File photo
International Awareness Day to shed light on toxic drug crisis

Pop-up banner image