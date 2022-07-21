The province has enacted a new policy giving homebuyers a three-day period before finalizing a sale. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

The province has enacted a new policy giving homebuyers a three-day period before finalizing a sale. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

REAL ESTATE: B.C. launches new 3-day period to combat high-pressure sales

Policy includes a cancellation fee of 0.25% or $250 per every $100,000 of the sale price

B.C.’s finance minister has announced yet another measure that will impact the province’s housing market.

As of Jan. 1, 2023, homebuyers will have a three-day period to secure financing and arrange home inspections. Minister Selina Robinson said this measure will protect homebuyers from high-pressure sales.

“Too many people have been faced with giving up an inspection in order to buy a home. This is a major step toward providing homebuyers with the peace of mind they deserve while protecting the interests of people selling their homes – for today’s market and in the future.”

The policy includes a cancellation fee if buyers decide to back out. The fee is approximately 0.25 per cent or $250 for every $100,000 of the home’s sale price.

Robinson said the policy came out of consultations conducted by the B.C. Financial Services Authority — a crown corporation responsible for regulating the financial service sector. Consultations included a “wide range” of real estate industry stakeholders, including home inspectors, appraisers, realtors and academics, as well as representatives from the legal and financial services sectors.

B.C. will be the first province to implement a “homebuyer protection period”.

The announcement came just one day after Robinson announced the speculation and vacancy tax would expand to housing markets in Squamish, Lions Bay, Ladysmith, North Cowichan, Cowichan Lake and Duncan.

READ MORE: B.C.’s speculation and vacancy tax set to expand to parts of Vancouver Island by 2023

