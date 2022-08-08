FILE - Pieces of lithium sparkle in an ore sample in Prague, Czech Republic. A lithium mining company in B.C. known as Bearing Lithium Corp. was fined $35,000 by the B.C. Securities Commission for misleading advertising. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)

FILE - Pieces of lithium sparkle in an ore sample in Prague, Czech Republic. A lithium mining company in B.C. known as Bearing Lithium Corp. was fined $35,000 by the B.C. Securities Commission for misleading advertising. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)

B.C. mining company fined $35K over ads masquerading as journalism

Bearing Lithium Corp. pushed the content through influencers, social media and websites

A B.C. lithium mining company has been fined $35,000 for misleading advertising.

In 2017, Bearing Lithium Corp. and then-CEO Jeremy Arthur William Poirier released an advertisement on news wires and websites that purposefully neglected to note it was promoted content.

“The advertorial was written in the style of a news article designed to look and read like objective journalistic content. However, none of the disseminations disclosed that the advertorial was issued on behalf of Bearing,” reads a July 22 settlement agreement between the company and the B.C. Securities Commission.

The company further paid to have 19 social media influencers promote its content on Twitter, LinkedIn, investFeed, iHub and Facebook. Again, it appeared as news rather than an advertisement.

Under the Securities Act, anyone engaged in investor relations activities must clearly and conspicuously disclose when they issue promotional materials. Bearing Lithium Corp shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.

In the settlement agreement, it and Poirier admit to contravening the Act and agree to pay $25,000 and $10,000, respectively.

READ ALSO: B.C. wildfires: 8 fires of note burning in province’s south

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British Columbiaminingsocial media

Previous story
Family escapes, but house a “total loss” after fire in Mill Bay
Next story
Comox Valley RCMP release statement regarding Cumberland standoff

Just Posted

Police were on scene at a residence in the 2600-block of Rydal Avenue in Cumberland Sunday (Aug. 7) due to a standoff with a resident who claimed he was armed. (Terry Farrell/Record staff)
Comox Valley RCMP release statement regarding Cumberland standoff

Parking lot sale organizer Lue Petri (second from right) and her hardworking helpers (from left ) Jeni Cummings, Vicki Willems, Marlene Glennie and John Toogood are hard at work preparing items for the sale. Photo by Jacqui Graham
Courtenay parking lot sale will benefit humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

My Son The Hurricane will take to the stage at Simms Park Aug. 14 for the final show of the 2022 Simms Park Summer Concert Series. The event will double as a fundraiser for the Comox Valley Food Bank. Photo supplied
Simms Park Concert Series concludes with a food bank fundraiser Aug. 14

Police are on scene at a residence in the 2600-block of Rydal Avenue in Cumberland Sunday (Aug. 7). People are asked to avoid the area. (Terry Farrell/News Staff)
UPDATE: Police incident at Cumberland residence ends with suspect in custody