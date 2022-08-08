David Eby visits with local farmers at the Spirit Square Farmers Market in Port Alberni on Aug. 6, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

David Eby visits with local farmers at the Spirit Square Farmers Market in Port Alberni on Aug. 6, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

B.C. NDP leadership candidate makes campaign stops on Vancouver Island

David Eby was in Port Alberni, Qualicum Beach and the Comox Valley over the weekend

British Columbia NDP leadership candidate David Eby brought his campaign tour to Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast over the weekend.

Eby was in Port Alberni at the Spirit Square Farmers’ Market in the morning, where he met up with federal NDP MP Gord Johns and his family. Eby met with Qualicum Beach constituents and Parksville-Qualicum MLA Adam Walker at Courtyard Coffee in the afternoon before heading to the Comox Valley for a private event with Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard.

Eby headed to Gibsons and the Sunshine Coast for appearances on Aug. 7.

Eby is an MLA for Vancouver-Point Grey. Formerly B.C.’s attorney general, he announced on July 19 his intent to replace John Horgan as NDP leader. Horgan, B.C.’s premier, announced earlier in the month he will not run for re-election.

So far Eby is the only leadership candidate to put their name forward. He claimed when he announced his leadership campaign that he has the support of 48 other NDP MLAs.

READ: B.C.’s Attorney General David Eby puts hat in ring to replace John Horgan as NDP leader


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

NDP LeadershipPORT ALBERNIProvincial Government

 

David Eby, who is running for leadership of the B.C. NDP, speaks with Parksville-Qualicum MLA Adam Walker and his constituents at Courtyard Coffee in Qualicum Beach. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

David Eby, who is running for leadership of the B.C. NDP, speaks with Parksville-Qualicum MLA Adam Walker and his constituents at Courtyard Coffee in Qualicum Beach. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Previous story
Hedley teen killed in Highway 3 crash remembered for charity and kindness
Next story
Experts offer tips to stay safe amid wildfire smoke across B.C.

Just Posted

British Columbia NDP leadership candidate David Eby plays a marimba with Susan Sigurdson, left, and Heather Shobe of Marim Bam Buzz, Saturday, Aug. 6 during a visit with farmers at the Spirit Square Farmers Market. Eby was on a tour of central Vancouver Island. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
B.C. NDP leadership candidate makes campaign stops on Vancouver Island

This garter snake is being cared for at the Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society. Photo supplied
MARS Moment: From snakes to swallows, MARS has seen a lot this summer

Parking lot sale organizer Lue Petri (second from right) and her hardworking helpers (from left ) Jeni Cummings, Vicki Willems, Marlene Glennie and John Toogood are hard at work preparing items for the sale. Photo by Jacqui Graham
Courtenay parking lot sale will benefit humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

Police were on scene at a residence in the 2600-block of Rydal Avenue in Cumberland Sunday (Aug. 7) due to a standoff with a resident who claimed he was armed. (Terry Farrell/Record staff)
Comox Valley RCMP release statement regarding Cumberland standoff