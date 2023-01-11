B.C. psychiatric nurse Katelynn Somerset agreed to a six-month suspension for having a sexual relationship with a former patient. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

B.C. psychiatric nurse Katelynn Somerset agreed to a six-month suspension for having a sexual relationship with a former patient. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

B.C. nurse suspended over sexual relationship with former psychiatric patient

Patient was ‘highly vulnerable’ and had only recently been released from care, regulatory college found

A B.C. nurse is being disciplined for having a sexual relationship with a highly vulnerable former psychiatric patient of hers.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives published a consent agreement between it and Katelynn Somerset on Tuesday (Jan. 10).

In it, Somerset admits starting the sexual relationship with her former client shortly after they were discharged from psychiatric care. The college describes the patient as “highly vulnerable.”

Somerset agrees to a six-month suspension of her nursing registration, remedial education in boundaries and accountability, and certain limits of the types of work duties she is allowed to do in the future.

The college says the conduct in question happened between February and May 2021.

READ ALSO: B.C. mom suing Mission school district, says son was sexually abused by 5 boys

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

nurse

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Decriminalizing small amounts of illicit drugs ‘may save pain, lives,’ says expert
Next story
U.S. travel problems affecting transborder flights: Air Canada, WestJet

Just Posted

Sitting at 140 lbs, Diesel is a kangal shepherd/cane corso four-year-old mix has been at the branch for nearly 200 days. Photo by the Comox Valley SPCA
Comox Valley SPCA hoping for a match for dog in care for nearly 200 days

"Conservation Implications of Clear-cutting around Strathcona Provincial Park" is the discussion at the next CV Nature meeting, Jan. 15. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Nature webinar looks at the effect of clearcutting in Strathcona Provincial Park

Martha Ponting, Wilma Millette and Pat Acton (l to r) up-cycling the past to create a Steampunk’d future that never existed. Photo supplied
Courtenay gallery goes back to the future with Steampunk’d exhibit

Comox Valley basketball coach Larry Street. Photo by Ali Roddam
Trio Takes: A life-saving meeting