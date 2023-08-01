B.C. PharmaCare is now covering the FreeStyle Libre flash glucose monitor diabetes device. The government announced the coverage Aug. 1. (Unsplash)

B.C. PharmaCare to cover another diabetes device

FreeStyle Libre is an externally worn flash glucose monitor

B.C. is now covering a flash glucose monitor diabetes device.

People living with diabetes, which affects the body’s ability to regulate blood-glucose levels, will now be able to get PharmaCare coverage of the FreeStyle Libre flash glucose monitor. It allows users to read their blood-sugar levels by swiping a handheld device or smartphone over the sensor, the government announced Tuesday (Aug. 1), the same day coverage began.

A flash glucose monitor system uses an externally worn sensor that is inserted under the skin in the upper arm. When the sensor is scanned with a reader device or smartphone, it transmits the real-time glucose reading and information to the user.

Sensors can be worn continuously for up to 14 days.

The province says the FreeStyle Libre is similar to the Dexcom G6, a continuous glucose monitor, that has been covered by PharmaCare since June 2021.

READ MORE: B.C. government announces medical device coverage for people with diabetes

“The FreeStyle Libre helps people living with diabetes better manage their blood-sugar levels without having to prick their finger multiple times a day to test manually. Some people may prefer how the FreeStyle Libre is applied or its reduced frequency of sensor replacement.”

PharmaCare currently covers about 13,000 patients for Dexcom G6, and some of the patients may be able to switch to FreeStyle Libre.

In Canada, diabetes is the sixth-leading cause of death and the leading cause of blindness, end-stage kidney disease and non-traumatic amputation.

READ MORE: New ALS medication now covered in B.C.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC governmentDiabetespharmacare planProvincial Government

Previous story
Victoria newcomers come for better way of life, but find discrimination
Next story
Woman in serious condition after shooting in Kamloops

Just Posted

The Heliopsis helianthoides ‘Bleeding Hearts’ are unlike the more familiar flower that shares its name. Photo ly Leslie Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: True love for a false sunflower

Scott Goodman has been recognized by the Comox Valley Emergency Program as an outstanding volunteer for his dedication to the Emergency Radio Communications team. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Emergency Program salutes extraordinary volunteer

If you were born in Canada or are a newcomer who has lived in the Comox Valley or Campbell River regions for more than five years, you are invited to fill out the WCC’s 2023 Community Survey until Aug. 11. File photo
Survey aims to understand Comox Valley residents’ perceptions of immigration

Surrey RCMP say the Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton has been cancelled. They were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton. They were supposed to return July 17, 2023. (Lauren Collins)
Mother, boyfriend charged following B.C. Amber Alert, kids found safe in Alberta