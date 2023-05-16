Oliver Elementary was the first school in B.C. to trial the Seamless Day Kindergarten. (Google Maps)

Oliver Elementary was the first school in B.C. to trial the Seamless Day Kindergarten. (Google Maps)

B.C. pilot that turns Kindergarten classrooms into daycare spaces deemed huge success

The program integrates before- and after-school care into the kindergarten classroom

Oliver Elementary was the first school in B.C. to trial the Seamless Day Kindergarten program that integrates before-and-after school care.

On Monday, May 15, the Minister of State for Child Care was in the Oliver classroom to announce the pilot program has been a huge success and will be extended.

Seamless Day Kindergarten integrates before- and after-school care into the kindergarten classroom, delivered by certified early childhood educators (ECEs) who work alongside the classroom teacher. The program makes the best use of available school space, existing classrooms, outdoors, school gyms and libraries outside of school hours.

“We know many families continue to need child care once their children begin school,” said Grace Lore, Minister of State for Child Care who was at Oliver Elementary on Monday.

“The Seamless Day Kindergarten classroom offers child care before and after school and will make it easier for busy families to get through their workday knowing their children are learning and well cared for at school.”

Seamless Day Kindergarten began at Oliver Elementary in 2019. The province provided $3 million from 2022 to 2023, to add 20 classrooms, expanding to 45 classrooms throughout the province.

Seamless Day Kindergarten was introduced at Queen’s Park Elementary in Penticton this year.

READ MORE: Seamless Day Kindergarten at Queen’s Park

“No matter, if you live in a small town like Oliver or a big city like Vancouver, quality child care, is enormously valuable and certainly in high demand. In rural places, we’re especially aware of the need for diverse solutions to help address local needs,” said Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen.

“The familiarity and routine for my son are priceless in building his confidence and trust. He has flourished in school, and we could not be happier,” said parent Tracy Maplesden-McClymont.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC governmentChildcareSchools

Previous story
PODCAST: Passive House Passion
Next story
Demise of single-family starter homes: Residents driven out of Victoria for decades

Just Posted

Milo Judd plays in the family’s garden, holding a toy that matched the size of his body when he was born. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)
Born weighing two pounds, Courtenay toddler Milo is now two years old

Comox Valley photographer Don Tait snapped a photo the moment an eagle was electrocuted May 11 at Point Holmes trying to recover a salmon hanging off a power line. Photo by Don Tait.
Eagle electrocution turns heads at Comox Valley beach

A 74-year-old temperature record was broken on May 14 when the mercury reached a high of 31.9 C, beating the 1949 record of 25.6 C. (Black Press Media file photo)
Record-breaking temperatures in the Comox Valley over the weekend

Thrifters discover a trove of art belonging to late artist Victor Reece in an abandoned storage locker 13 years after his passing. (Photo submitted)
TV show finds trove of art belonging to late father of Comox Valley woman