Former B.C. private school counsellor Luke Lawson will never be allowed to teach in the province again, following a child pornography conviction and investigation by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation. (Credit: Pixabay)

Former B.C. private school counsellor Luke Lawson will never be allowed to teach in the province again, following a child pornography conviction and investigation by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation. (Credit: Pixabay)

B.C. private school counsellor banned for life following child porn sentence

Nude images of young girls found inside Luke Lawson’s home during 2020 police search

A former B.C. private school counsellor who printed off photos of child pornography while at work has been banned from teaching in the province for life.

Luke Lawson pleaded guilty to child porn charges in November 2021 and was sentenced to four months in jail and 18 months of probation in June 2022.

In the course of their investigation, police discovered Lawson had been sending images of child porn to his personal school email and printing them off at Mulgrave private school in West Vancouver, where he worked. Police executed a search warrant of Lawson’s home in September 2020 and found printed and digital images of nude young girls.

The subsequent criminal trial found the images were pulled from nudist and naturalism websites, and did not involve any students from Mulgrave private school.

Still, the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation found Lawson’s criminal actions were enough to ban him from the profession for life.

“Lawson failed to act ethically and undermined the credibility of the teaching profession by violating laws that protect children from sexual exploitation,” reads the consent agreement between Lawson and the commissioner, released Tuesday (Nov. 29).

Lawson hasn’t been teaching in B.C. since 2020.

READ ALSO: Penticton nurse barred from job for 5 years after sexual assault conviction

READ ALSO: Storm brings arctic chill, heavy snow and punishing winds to parts of coastal B.C.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

child pornSchoolsVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
One person dies in Vancouver Island highway crash
Next story
Renowned Salmon Arm wildlife artist puts her stamp on prestigious contest

Just Posted

There are numerous warming options for those in need in the Comox Valley during the cold spell. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Comox Valley emergency shelters, warming centres offer relief during storm

Pictured, from left - Leif Lefevre (Rookie of the Year 2022 ), Sacha Scott (I Made a Difference, 2022), Ryan Chittle (Firefighter of the Year 2022), Elie Dewulf (Firefighter of the Year, 2021), Andrew Pisano (Above and Beyond 2022) Elsa Gilroy (Above and Beyond 2021), Josh Tadeson (Rookie of the Year 2021 ) and Tammy Blair (Rookie of the Year 2022 ). Missing from the photo is Brent Craven (I Made a Difference, 2021), Nick Gilroy (Rookie of the Year, 2021)
Comox Fire Rescue celebrates 2022 award recipients

Drone footage shows what appears to be a fluid slick emanating from a vessel precariously docked at the Deep Water Recovery property on the Baynes Sound shoreline.
Slick spotted at shipbreaking dock in Union Bay

Mary Murphy and her latest novel, <em>Speaking Of.</em> She will be having a book launch on Dec. 3. Photo supplied
New book for Comox Valley musician/author