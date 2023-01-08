Plastic water bottles are pictured in a blue box recycle bin in North Vancouver, B.C., on May 7, 2019. British Columbia is increasing the types of items it accepts for recycling in its residential blue box system and at depots. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Plastic water bottles are pictured in a blue box recycle bin in North Vancouver, B.C., on May 7, 2019. British Columbia is increasing the types of items it accepts for recycling in its residential blue box system and at depots. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C.’s blue box recycling system to accept more items, primarily single-use plastics

Mattresses, EV batteries, syringes to be added over next 4 years: province

British Columbia is increasing the types of items it accepts for recycling in its residential blue box program.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change says it is adding more single-use plastic items and packaging products to its list of items accepted in blue boxes and provincial recycling depots.

The ministry says the newly accepted items are generally ones thrown out after a single use, such as plastic sandwich bags, party cups, bowls and plates.

It says single-use plastics are some of the most common items found on B.C.’s shores.

The newly accepted blue box items list includes: plastic food storage containers, plastic cutlery and straws, aluminum foil baking dishes and pie plates and aluminum foil and thin gauge metal storage tins.

The ministry says over the next four years, B.C. plans to extend its producer responsibility collection and recycling requirements to include mattresses, electric-vehicle batteries and medical sharps, which are syringes and lancets.

“This expanded materials list will allow more material to be recycled, keep it out of landfills and stop it from littering the environment,” Recycle BC executive director Tamara Burns said in a statement. “Residents play a key role in recycling this material by enabling it to be collected, by putting it into their bins or taking materials to a depot.”

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Watchdog group casts doubt on Amazon’s claims of reducing plastic

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Recycling

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Travellers crave getaways but now weigh risks of lost baggage, poor weather, illness

Just Posted

Firefighters roll out hose-line as smoke billows from a residential lot on Ryan Road East Friday, Jan. 6. Photo by Michelle Wells.
Comox structure fire claims the lives of two people

From left -  James McRae , Kosma Busheikin, and Nico Rhodes are the Midnight Preachers. They are taking the stage (appropriately) at the Little Red Church in Comox on Jan. 12. Photo supplied
Midnight Preachers to grace the pulpit at the Little Red Church in Comox

Firefighters roll out hose-line as smoke billows from a residential lot on Ryan Road East Friday, Jan. 6. Photo by Michelle Wells.
Comox structure fire closes Ryan Road East

Co-owner Kellan Musseau hangs up the Laneway Coffee and Kitchen sign. The new business opened at 2727 Dunsmuir Ave. in Cumberland just before Christmas. Photo by Avelyn Duncan
New Cumberland coffee shop has mouth-watering menu choices